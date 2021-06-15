Skrillex has been on an absolute tear as of late, releasing more music in the past couple months than he has in a long time. Beyond his collaborations with Four Tet and Starrah, and Swae Lee and Siiickbrain, he’s also finally dropped “Supersonic” with Noisia, josh pan, and Dylan Brady.

On top of all that, he’s already teasing a new house tune, possibly titled “Real Drag,” with a gnawingly short clip on social media. The track seems destined for the club circuit with a catchy vocal hook and pounding, hypnotic drums that are sure to turn up the energy whenever it may be dropped.

And speaking of dropping … this is still Skrillex we’re talking about, and there’s no clear cut road map to when this might come out, or even if it ever will. But given his recent track record, and the fact he posted this first to TikTok and then shared that video to Twitter, we have a feeling he’s pretty excited about this one.

Check out the clip below.