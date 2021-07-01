REZZ is giving fans the heads up — she’s dropping new music during sets in NYC and Arizona this weekend. She also has two unreleased collabs with Deathpact and VOYD to look out for.

“Gonna play some new music and stuff,” Rezz shares in the post below. “Pls be prepared to record.”

Previously, REZZ and Deathpact joined together for “Life & Death,” which came out on REZZ’s sophomore album Certain Kind of Magic, as well as another follow up single together, “Kiss of Death.” The chemistry heard when they team up is unreal and we can’t wait to hear more.

In addition, REZZ is collaborating with Svdden Death’s VOYD project in another unreleased treat. This is the first time they’ve worked together, but they’ve been teasing the collab since last year (see here).

To hear the new music live, in action — see REZZ in concert at The Brooklyn Mirage in New York, NY on July 2, or at the Rawhide Western Town & Event Center in Chandler, AZ on July 3. Tour info and tickets here.

See u this weekend NYC And arizonaaaaa ❣️ gonna play some new music and stuff – pls be prepared to record some videos of this new deathpact collab… I also started a 2nd track w/ VOYD (neither of the tunes are fully done but hopefully we smash that out asap ) — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) June 29, 2021

H/T EDM.com | Photo via Maria Jose Govea @thesupermaniak