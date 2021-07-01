Zeds Dead are back with a brand new single, “Alive” with MKLA, celebrating their imminent return to the touring circuit. “Alive” sees Zeds Dead gravitating to house music, continuing their multi-genre approach to music production and building on their signature sound.

“Alive” is Zeds Dead’s first release since their genre-defying mixtape Catching Z’s in March, a project that runs the gamut of electronic music, blending elements of downtempo, drum and bass, and house into a cohesive 13-track project. While Catching Z’s was released on the recently launched Altered States record label, “Alive” drops on Zeds Dead’s own label Deadbeats.

MKLA and Zeds Dead shared some words about their collaboration:

“This is one of my favorite songs that I feel like I’ve ever written and working with Zeds Dead on it has been one of the most amazing experiences I’ve had on a record, yet. Zeds Dead are artists who believe in making music that feels conceptual, meaningful, and emotional – I’d gotten a sense of this even before we started working together because the vocals / lyrics they showcase always have something deeper to say and the artists they work with are the same. I’m really grateful that I could connect with such legendary artists in such a meaningful, artful way.” – MKLA

“We’re excited to get this new one out with our friend MKLA and to play it out at our first shows back since March 2020 this weekend at DeadRocks!” – Zeds Dead

Check out “Alive” and see Zeds Dead tour dates below! See ticket information here.

Tour Dates

July 2nd – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

July 3rd – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

July 4th – Denver Coliseum – Denver, CO

July 4th (daytime) – Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree @ Sculpture Park – Denver, CO

July 4th (evening) – DeadRocks Hangover @ Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

July 10th – Rawhide Event Center – Chandler, AZ

September 3rd – Electric Zoo Festival – New York City, NY

September 4th – Panther Island Pavilion – Fort Worth, TX

September 5th – North Coast Music Festival – Bridgeview, IL

September 10th – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

September 11th – Dancefestopia – LaCygne, KS

September 18th – Kapolei Event Center – Kapolei, HA

October 2nd – Shrine Expo Hall – Los Angeles, CA

October 9th – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA

October 28th – Suwannee Hulaween – Live Oak, FL

October 29th – Freaky Deaky – Houston, TX

November 13th – History – Toronto, ON

November 26th – Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI

November 27th – The Great Saltair – Magna, UT

December 4th – San Jose Civic – San Jose, CA

January 7th + 8th – Echostage – Washington, DC