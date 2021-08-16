Disclosure dropped their hotly anticipated album ENERGY last year and have been relatively quiet since, only popping in earlier this year for a remix of Doja Cat’s “Streets,” which is sitting at a very pretty 15 million plays on Spotify.

Today, however, they’ve dropped their newest song, a very chill house number titled “In My Arms.” The bare track art for the song belies its sonic nature, as well, as the minimal and peaceful beats resound through its duration.

Check it out below!

Photo via Hollie Fernando