Don Diablo talks his new alias CONTROL ALT DELETE, defining career moments & more! [Interview]

Don Diablo is an artistic force that needs absolutely no introduction. With a career spanning over 20 years, Don has seemingly done it all, from performing at the most illustrious venues and festivals in the world like Glastonbury and Tomorrowland, to having his digital art exhibited at Venice Biennale, while he’s also collaborated with the likes of Jamiroquai, Robbie Williams and Ty Dolla $ign to name just a few. Additionally, Don established his own brand HEXAGON which serves as a futuristic clothing line, record label and community, while he hosts an immensely successful radio show titled Hexagon radio.

This year, the Dutch artist is returning to his bass music roots with the arrival of his new alias CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ. He launched the alias with the release of his drum and bass track ‘Maniac’, which is a striking reimagining of Michael Sembello’s 80’s hit of the same name. Don has also recently announced an exclusive drum and bass set as CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ this Summer at Rampage, which takes place from 3- 6 July 2025 in Belgium.

In our exclusive interview with Don, he discusses the inspiration behind his new alias, getting out of his comfort zone and his forthcoming album. Read our interview with the “futuristic” pioneer below:

Your latest release titled ‘Maniac’ is a powerful offering, and introduces your drum and bass alias CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ. Can you tell us a bit more about your new alias and the decision to venture into drum and bass?

With this new alias I am exploring a more bass music focused side of myself as a producer. I have been in the studio non stop these last few years and this creative switch up has given me so many new insights and ideas. I don’t feel any pressure and am feeling super inspired and creative right now. I have been making bass music most of my life but at the start of 2025 the timing feels perfect to launch this new project as I have taken a few months off from touring to find new inspiration and ideas.

With the single, you sampled Michael Sembello’s 80’s hit also titled ‘Maniac’. How do you ensure that the essence of the original is not tainted when sampling or remixing music?

‘Maniac’ by Michael Sembello has always been one of my favorite songs growing up as a kid. It’s one of those timeless 80ies tracks that’s just pure adrenaline and emotion—it’s cinematic, intense, and unapologetically bold. The driving rhythm and iconic synth lines feel like they were destined to be reimagined in a drum & bass tune, high-energy beats meet raw nostalgia. Basically the perfect canvas to merge the past with the future. It’s also the tempo of the track that’s really iconic so when sampling or remixing a specific record, genre definitely plays a big part. With this new D&B alias I am able to remix and sample completely different records, which opens up a whole new world for me as a producer.

You’ve had an extensive career in the electronic music scene. Looking back, what do you feel was the turning point in your journey that solidified your career and influence?

I would say exactly say ten years ago, being a part of the birth of the “Future House” sound definitely moved the needle for me. Being a part of an exciting new movement that all of a sudden had so much excitement and influence, on a global scale, allowed me to build the Hexagon brand and definitely took things to the next level for me. I also really defined my sound as a producer at that time, which you can still hear in all of my productions to this day, regardless of which genre I produce, the trademark futuristic Don Diablo sound design is always there, whether I am producing Future House, Future Pop or like more recently…Future Drum&Bass. This has given me so much freedom as well as consistency at the same time, which feels like a real blessing as a musician and a producer.

You have a new album in the works slated for release this year. Is there a particular direction or sound we can expect from this project?

For Don Diablo I really want to bring it back to the dancefloor this year. To be honest I was quite far into a new Don Diablo album but then got inspired by this new D&B direction, so who knows, I might drop a full CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ album first…

You’ve always had a distinct personal style, both in your music and with your fashion choices. How would you describe your fashion sense, and how does it tie into your music and persona?

For me fashion is part of the artistry. It’s another part of my creative side and also adds to the Don Diablo persona and world building. Most pop artists put a lot of effort in stage outfits so why should a DJ think differently? I feel like you owe it to your fans if you are on a huge stage playing in front of thousands of people. For me I would describe everything in my world as “futuristic”, the music, the fashion and the art.

You’ve been known to constantly push the boundaries with your music and visuals. How important is it for you to stay innovative and ahead of the curve?

It’s important to stay curious and keep pushing, it’s just in my personality. There is so much more out there and I want to learn all about it. Digital art, AI, CGI…you might not like it all, but I think you have to stay open minded and keep trying new things out. Because of my broad interest and forward thinking mentality a lot of companies reach out to me to test new products, which in return helps me to stay ahead of the curve.

In a recent social media post, you revealed that you’d like to do more things outside of your comfort zone this year. Is there anything specific you’d love to try that would surprise us?

Yes! I actually voiced a character in the new Looney Tunes movie. It was a big role and not an easy one, but I decided to overcome my self doubt and take on the challenge! It actually turned out better than expected!

