Vini Vici curates Ultra’s Spotify playlist The Gateway ahead of Ultra Miami next month!

With just under a month until Ultra’s 25th anniversary edition in Miami, things are beginning to heat up!

The 25th anniversary will take place from 28 – 30 March 2025, at the renowned Miami Bayfront Park. It will feature the likes of Skrillex, deadmau5 b2b Pendulum, Anyma b2b Solomun, I HATE MODELS and an exclusive live set from the one and only Carl Cox.

Vini Vici have been regular headliners at Ultra, with their imprint Alteza Records set to take over the UMF Radio Stage this year too, making them the perfect pair to curate Ultra’s popular Spotify playlist The Gateway.

The playlist features 40 tracks from the likes of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, W&W, Vini Vici and Gabry Ponte. With nearly 6000 saves on Spotify, it’s the perfect way to get into the mood for the festival!

Stream the playlist below:

Follow Vini Vici:

Spotify – Instagram – X – Facebook

Follow Ultra Music Festival:

Spotify – Website – Instagram – X – Facebook