Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Afterlife announces festivals in Mexico City and Barcelona
Vini Vici curates Ultra’s Spotify playlist The Gateway ahead of Ultra Miami next month!
Skrillex shares dubstep banger ‘Scut’ via email

Vini Vici curates Ultra’s Spotify playlist The Gateway ahead of Ultra Miami next month!

February 20, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Vini Vici / Facebook

With just under a month until Ultra’s 25th anniversary edition in Miami, things are beginning to heat up!

The 25th anniversary will take place from 28 – 30 March 2025, at the renowned Miami Bayfront Park. It will feature the likes of Skrillex, deadmau5 b2b Pendulum, Anyma b2b Solomun, I HATE MODELS and an exclusive live set from the one and only Carl Cox.

Vini Vici have been regular headliners at Ultra, with their imprint Alteza Records set to take over the UMF Radio Stage this year too, making them the perfect pair to curate Ultra’s popular Spotify playlist The Gateway

Advertisement

The playlist features 40 tracks from the likes of Dimitri VegasLike Mike, Armin van Buuren, W&W, Vini Vici and Gabry Ponte. With nearly 6000 saves on Spotify, it’s the perfect way to get into the mood for the festival!

Stream the playlist below:

Follow Vini Vici:

SpotifyInstagram XFacebook

Follow Ultra Music Festival:

Spotify WebsiteInstagramXFacebook 

 

February 20, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Afterlife announces festivals in Mexico City and Barcelona

February 20, 2025
Next Post

Skrillex shares dubstep banger ‘Scut’ via email

February 20, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You