Universal Music Group and Music Health Alliance announce mental health fund for music industry professionals

Mental health has always been a contentious subject for artists and industry professionals. The music industry is gruelling on every level, especially mentally, with many artists struggling with chronic, severe mental health conditions.

Now, there’s a groundbreaking mental health fund for music industry professionals. This follows Chappell Roan’s Grammy Award speech where she pleaded with labels to offer artists healthcare and a liveable wage.

The fund was established by Universal Music Group (UMG) in collaboration with non-profit healthcare organisation Music Health Alliance. It aims to provide industry professionals with high-quality and comprehensive outpatient mental health resources.

The scheme, which was officially announced last week, will build on a combined healthcare programme which was launched four years ago by both organisations. In the four years that it’s been running, the program has served close to 1000 people.

UMG’s Chief Impact Officer Susan Mazo shared; “We have been working on ways to establish a streamlined pathway for mental health access, funding, and care planning. Growing and continuing our partnership with Tatum and the Music Health Alliance was the most natural way to ensure continuous and effective mental health support for anyone working in our industry.”

While, Music Health Alliance Founder/CEO Tatum Hauck Allsep commented; “Music Health Alliance possesses the comprehensive resources necessary to address the full spectrum of mental health needs for music industry professionals. This includes financial assistance, a continuum of care for both mental and physical health, and wraparound services such as psychiatric support, facilitation of intensive outpatient and inpatient programs, and data collection. MHA’s holistic approach ensures a long-term commitment to the health, well-being, and sustainability of the music industry workforce.”

For more information visit https://www.musichealthalliance.com/ or email [email protected]