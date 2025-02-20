Afterlife announces festivals in Mexico City and Barcelona

Anyma and MRAK’s label and event series Afterlife has officially branched out into festivals.

The news broke on Afterlife’s social media yesterday, when they announced two festivals will take place in Mexico City, Mexico and Barcelona, Spain later this year.

Anyma and MRAK will take turns curating each day of the festival with intention. The Mexico installment is set to take place at Hipódromo de las Américas from 9 – 10 May, while the Barcelona edition will take place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from 13- 14 June.

This festival marks the beginning of a new era for the monumental Afterlife brand and community. Pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday, 26 February, while General sale kicks off on Thursday, 27 February. To register for tickets click HERE

