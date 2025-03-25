Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Mysteryland drops groundbreaking lineup with FISHER, Hardwell, Eric Prydz & more!
Meet Yuuki Yoshiyama, the force behind Japan’s dynamic electronic landscape
EDM prodigy Dario Di Bona shares stellar debut single ‘Jaded’

Meet Yuuki Yoshiyama, the force behind Japan’s dynamic electronic landscape

March 25, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Yuuki Yoshiyama / Courtesy PR

Yuuki Yoshiyama is a renowned Japanese artist with a massive global reputation and influence. Well-known for his incredible expertise in music, event production and business development, Yuuki has over 29 years experience in the music industry and is a key figure in Japan’s electronic music scene. 

As a DJ and producer his dynamism and ability to blend tech house, house, techno, and trance, earned him the nickname “Tech Maestro”. He has also performed in 15 countries all over the globe, including the US, UK and Spain. In 2018 and 2019, he was the only Japanese artist to perform at EDC Las Vegas, while his latest single, ‘Rise Up’ continues to entice dancefloors globally. Yuuki has supported over 50 DJ Mag Top 100 artists, and collaborated with the likes of Eric Prydz, FISHER and Mark Knight.

He also served as Executive Director for EDC Japan from 2017-2019, and is the Executive Producer for GMO SONIC Japan’s largest arena dance music festival. Outside of entertainment, Yukki is a consultant, advisor and director with roles in the food, dining and hospitality industries too.

Advertisement

Follow Yuuki Yoshimaya: 

InstagramX Soundcloud Spotify

March 25, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Mysteryland drops groundbreaking lineup with FISHER, Hardwell, Eric Prydz & more!

March 24, 2025
Next Post

EDM prodigy Dario Di Bona shares stellar debut single ‘Jaded’

March 25, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You