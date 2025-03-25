Meet Yuuki Yoshiyama, the force behind Japan’s dynamic electronic landscape

Yuuki Yoshiyama is a renowned Japanese artist with a massive global reputation and influence. Well-known for his incredible expertise in music, event production and business development, Yuuki has over 29 years experience in the music industry and is a key figure in Japan’s electronic music scene.

As a DJ and producer his dynamism and ability to blend tech house, house, techno, and trance, earned him the nickname “Tech Maestro”. He has also performed in 15 countries all over the globe, including the US, UK and Spain. In 2018 and 2019, he was the only Japanese artist to perform at EDC Las Vegas, while his latest single, ‘Rise Up’ continues to entice dancefloors globally. Yuuki has supported over 50 DJ Mag Top 100 artists, and collaborated with the likes of Eric Prydz, FISHER and Mark Knight.

He also served as Executive Director for EDC Japan from 2017-2019, and is the Executive Producer for GMO SONIC Japan’s largest arena dance music festival. Outside of entertainment, Yukki is a consultant, advisor and director with roles in the food, dining and hospitality industries too.

