Smitech Wesson unveils exhilarating ‘Whisper’ EP 

Emerging producer Smitech Wesson is an enthralling force in the world of electronic music, known for his boundless fusion of underground techno and industrial sounds. His latest offering Whisper, is a magnificent three track EP spanning EDM, techno as well as pop, and features sensational vocals from Teresa Meads.

Released on 21 March via Styx Records, the EP immaculately showcases his artistic prowess through three remarkably crafted tracks. The opening track, ‘Whisper’ features the serene vocals of Teresa Meads, against a backdrop of driving synths, a powerful bassline and twirling melody. The second track titled ‘Passion’ is an amalgamation of bold techno and EDM textures, while the final track ‘Queen’, carries a more experimental, playful pop atmosphere.

Smitech Wesson draws inspiration from the golden era of rave culture and contemporary production techniques, allowing him to strike the perfect balance between nostalgia and innovation. His forthcoming EP will be released on 21 April, and is set to include tracks from Whisper too.

