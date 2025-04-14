Dark Mode Light Mode
Sara Landry brings out Amelie Lens as surprise guest at Coachella

April 14, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Image credit: Sara Landry Instagram

In an epic turn of events, DJ and producer Sara Landry brought out Amelie Lens as the special guest during her B2B with Indira Paganotto on day 2 of Coachella.

The B2B, which turned into a phenomenal B3B, had fans losing it while Sara, Indira and Amelie proceeded to turn up the heat and the tempo with their fiery selections! Sara Landry and Indira Paganotto performed at the Do Lab stage, and were joined on stage by Bad Girl Bailey, Coco & Breezy, J Worra, Jenna Shaw, Mary Droppinz as well as VNSSA.

The B3B was nothing short of iconic, with many fans stating how incredible the set turned out. On an Instagram video that Sara posted yesterday, jessicaclemett commented; “ICONIC🔥”, while dd.i.e.g.oo said; “THE QUEENS CARRIED THE NIGHT”.

Sara Landry has made waves with her take on hard techno, and made history last year as the first hard techno artist to perform on Tomorrowland’s main stage. She also released her debut album last year titled Spiritual Driveby, which features collaborations with the likes of Nico Moreno and Shlømo.

April 14, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

