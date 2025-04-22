deadmau5 shares apology for drunken b2b at Coachella with ZHU

Canadian producer and DJ deadmau5 took to social media this past weekend to apologise for his untoward behaviour during his b2b with ZHU at Coachella.

On social media, the Grammy Award winner posted a picture of his cat Meowingtons, and thanked ZHU for holding it down, while mentioning that he needs time off for some reflection. He shared; “man, even my cat is disappointed in me. Tho, it could be argued that she always has been. sorry about last night. Lol. TO BE FAIR, I felt the first 3/4 was great! Huge shout out to @zhu for introducing me to whisky and carrying my dumb ass till the bitter end. lemme quit smoking, do some fucken personal resetting here at home, find my spirit animal, work on some new music, and come back better. 😉”

The set, which took place on Friday, 18 April at the Quasar stage, ended earlier than scheduled, which left many attendees and viewers watching the livestream quite perplexed. On social media, his apology seems to have mixed reviews with many fans showing deadmau5 compassion.

Patrick Murray on Facebook commented; “Everyone slips, it’s how we pick ourselves back up that counts”, and Crawford Michael said; “ Definitely was your alter-ego DrunkMau5 performing there “.