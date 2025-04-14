Play-Joh talks his Dirty Kicks EP, the Chicago underground and musical influences [Interview]

Chicago’s Play-Joh has flipped the script, trading in a high-flying legal career for the decks, and he’s never looked back! After a twenty year hiatus from the EDM scene, the producer and DJ is making serious noise, captivating fans with his distinct fusion of bass-driven grooves and hypnotic rhythms.

His debut offering, Dirty Kicks EP soared to #1 on Beatport within the first week of release, and after a whirlwind tour in Tulum, Mexico last year, Play-Joh has cemented his reputation as an unstoppable, influential force.

His ability to deliver high-voltage sets and fearlessly push boundaries, has allowed him to carve his own path while simultaneously catching the ears of the global scene. Play-Joh continues to rewrite the rules and his Dirty Kicks EP aptly follows suit. Released on 21 March, via Direct Action Records, the 4-track EP masterfully weaves together Chicago’s gripping underground influence with a main stage appeal.

In our exclusive interview with Play-Joh, he talks about the main influences behind the Dirty Kicks EP, his Tulum tour, and exciting collaborations that are in the pipeline.

Stream Dirty Kicks while reading the interview below:

Can you walk us through your artistic approach with Dirty Kicks, and some of its main influences?

My artistic approach in creating my debut EP – Dirty Kicks – was all about blending deep, rolling baselines with crisp, percussive grooves to create a hypnotic yet energetic vibe. I wanted each track to have its own character while still fitting together as a cohesive journey on the dancefloor. The idea was to craft something that DJs can use to build tension and drive a set forward, but also something that resonates beyond the club.

Influence-wise, I draw a lot from the underground tech house scenes where raw minimal groove meets infectious, rhythmic energy. Artists like Chris Lake, Mau P, Max Styler, Layton Giordani and Dom Dolla have definitely inspired me, but I also take cues from classic house and techno elements to keep things fresh. I love weaving in unexpected textures, vocal chops, and swing-heavy drums to give my tracks their own signature sound. Ultimately, the goal was to create something that hits hard in the club while still having that deep, immersive groove that keeps people locked in.

In 2024 you went on tour in Tulum, Mexico. What was the tour like, and do you have any stand-out moments or memories?

My recent tour in Tulum was absolutely unforgettable. There’s something special about playing in a place where the energy is raw, the crowd is deeply connected to the music, and the setting is pure magic. Tulum’s underground scene has this perfect balance of natural beauty and cutting-edge sound, which makes it an inspiring place to perform.

One stand-out moment was playing a sunrise set at a jungle venue, where the vibe was just unreal. The crowd was locked in, moving with every groove, and as the first light broke through the trees, it felt like the entire place was in sync with the music. Another highlight was an intimate beachside afterparty where I got to test out some of the unreleased tracks from my new EP. Seeing people react to those fresh sounds in such a raw environment was surreal—it really reaffirmed the direction I took with this release.

Tulum has a way of elevating the music experience, and this tour left me more inspired than ever. I can’t wait to bring that energy into future projects and share it with the world.

Before embarking on a music career as a full-time artist, you had a career in the legal field. What inspired you to pursue music full-time? Have you found any similarities between the music and legal industries, if so, what are they?

Leaving a successful legal career to pursue music full-time was definitely a bold move, but for me, it was about following my passion. Music was always my escape, my creative outlet, and over time, I realized it was more than just a side project—it was what truly drove me. The energy of producing and performing gave me a sense of fulfillment that no courtroom or contract ever could. At some point, I knew I had to take the leap and commit fully to the art.

Surprisingly, there are quite a few parallels between the legal industry and the music industry. Both require discipline, resilience, and an ability to navigate high-pressure situations. In law, attention to detail and strategic thinking are key—just like in music production, where every sound, groove, and arrangement decision matters. Networking and negotiation are also crucial in both worlds; whether it’s closing a deal in law or landing the right label or booking, relationships and timing play a huge role.

That said, the biggest difference is the creative freedom music gives me. Instead of working within rigid legal frameworks, I get to express myself fully and connect with people on an emotional level. It’s been an incredible journey, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Your roots are in the underground Chicago scene. Can you tell us about what drew you to this scene, and how it’s shaped your career so far?

The Chicago underground scene drew me in because of its deep history and raw energy. It’s the birthplace of house music, and you can feel that legacy in every warehouse party, every DJ set, and every late-night session. The scene is driven by pure passion—there’s no pretense, just a love for the music and the culture. That authenticity is what really hooked me.

Being immersed in Chicago’s underground has had a huge impact on my approach to music production. The city’s sound—groovy, soulful, yet hard-hitting—taught me the importance of rhythm, swing, and storytelling in a track. It also gave me a real respect for the art of DJing, not just as a way to play music, but as a means of creating an experience. Seeing legendary local DJs work a room, reading the crowd and shifting the energy, completely changed how I produce. Now, when I’m in the studio, I’m always thinking about how a track will translate on the dancefloor, how it builds momentum, and how it keeps people locked in.

Chicago gave me that underground mindset—staying true to the craft, pushing boundaries, and letting the music speak for itself. That influence is in every track I make, and it’s something I carry with me no matter where I play.

Which albums/ EPs changed your perspective on the music you make?

Too difficult to answer this question. Rather focus on the artists that inspire my sound as mentioned in #1 above.

Where do you draw inspiration from?

I draw inspiration from a mix of places—club experiences, underground culture, and even moments outside of music. A lot of it comes from the energy of a live crowd. There’s nothing like seeing people lose themselves in a groove, and those moments fuel my creativity in the studio. I always think about how a track will feel on the dancefloor—how it builds tension, how it releases, and how it keeps people locked in.

Sonically, I take a lot of influence from the classic house and techno scenes, especially from Chicago, Detroit, and the UK. Outside of music, I find a lot of creative energy in travel and nature. Playing in places like Tulum exposed me to different styles and vibes that find their way into my productions. Even something as simple as walking through a city at night or hearing an interesting rhythm in everyday life can spark an idea. Inspiration is everywhere—you just have to be open to it.

What else do you have in the pipeline for 2025? Are there any exciting tours, performances or collabs in the works?

2025 is already shaping up to be a massive year for my return to the EDM scene after a 20-year hiatus and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s coming. Right now, I’m locking in a string of international tour dates, with some incredible club and festival shows lined up across Europe and South America.

On the collaboration front, I’ve been in the studio with Basilone out of Miami who is also signed to Direct Action Records also boasting a recent #1 Tech House EP Release. Without giving too much away, we have some very special collabs in the works. Expect some heavy-hitting tech house with deep, rolling grooves and a few unexpected surprises.

I’m also working on a follow-up EP that will take my sound even further, blending influences and experiences from my time playing in Tulum.

Follow Play-Joh:

Spotify – Instagram – SoundCloud