Subtronics to debut at the SILO Dallas 

WHITENO1SE discusses his creative approach, upcoming releases & more! [Interview]
April 16, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Subtronics / Subtronics Facebook

Dubstep icon Subtronics will make his debut at the famed venue SILO Dallas this Summer.

Taking place across two days, from 27 – 28 June, the event features a superb lineup with 7 other artists on the bill, aside from Subtronics

On the Friday night, Automhate and Beastboi will embark on a legendary and unmissable B2B, while burgeoning bass producers Saka and Sharlitz Web will grace the stage too. The Saturday, will see performances from UK-based electronic music chameleon MUZZ, Italian producer Eater as well as STVSH.

Advertisement

Other events taking place at the SILO over the next few months include WhoMadeWho on 26 April, I HATE Models on May 15th and Tïesto on May 23rd and 24th.

Pre-sales kick off on Thursday, April 17th at 12 pm CST. To register click HERE 

April 16, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

April 16, 2025
