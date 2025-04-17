ISOKNOCK drop SD4EVR set on YouTube

Last year, ISOxo and Knock2 collaborated on four mindblowing shows across the US, spoiling fans with their larger than life soundscapes.

The tour, titled ISOKNOCK kicked off in May 2024 in Seattle, Washington and Brooklyn, New York. The two rapidly rising bass artists, and long time friends have been collaborators for a number of years, so it only made sense that they teamed up on a joint tour.

On December 7th and 8th, ISOKnock paid homage to their hometown San Diego, with two incredible shows at the Snapdragon Stadium, titled San Diego 4EVR (SD4EVR). They were joined by special guests RL Grime and Madeon who both performed DJ sets, while Brutalismus 3000 also joined in on the fun along with Peeakaboo and Snow Strippers.

The YouTube premiere consists of footage that was shot across the two nights in San Diego. It brilliantly showcases the vast, hyped-up crowd, with ISOxo and Knock2 throwing it down and giving it their all. The video features moshpits, headbanging, with state of the art lighting and stage design, all packaged in 1 hour and 36 minutes of raw, unfiltered power and bass!

On Instagram, ISOxo and Knock2 shared; “watchin these clips back make us feel sooo so grateful. thank u. comin back home after all that time, the luv, the energy, these shows were special. cant wait to do it again this year <3”

Watch the stream below:

