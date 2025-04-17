Dark Mode Light Mode
ISOKNOCK drop SD4EVR set on YouTube
New Avicii compilation ‘AVICII FOREVER’ drops in May

April 17, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Yesterday, the news of a brand new Avicii compilation was announced. The posthumous project, which consists of 20 tracks, will be released on Interscope Records, and was officially announced by Pophouse and the Avicii Estate.

AVICII FOREVER will be released on 16 May, and will feature tracks like ‘Levels’, ‘Hey Brother’ and ‘Wake Me Up’, as well as music from his 2019 posthumous album Tim. The compilation will feature a new track titled ‘Let’s Ride Away’ with US vocalist and songwriter Elle King.  

There’s been quite a bit of controversy around the way in which Avicii’s estate, and his father in particular have handled posthumous releases, as well as the public narrative around Avicii’s story.

Since the documentaries Avicii – I’m Tim and Avicii My Last Show dropped on Netflix last year, there’s been a number of contentious issues. Like the release of the single ‘Forever Yours – Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version’, featuring Sandro Cavazza, which Sandro criticised and said he did not give consent for the release and neither did Avicii

Additionally, Avicii’s previous manager Arash Pournouri, filed a defamation lawsuit against the director of the documentary Avicii: True Stories, citing lies and false accusations being made against him. 

Check out the full tracklist for AVICII FOREVER here:

‘Wake Me Up’

‘Levels’

‘Let’s Ride Away (feat. Elle King)’

‘The Nights’

‘Waiting for Love’

‘Without You’ (feat. Sandro Cavazza)

‘SOS’ (feat. Aloe Blacc)

‘Hey Brother’

‘Lonely Together’ (feat. Rita Ora)

‘I Could Be the One’ [Avicii vs Nicky Romero]

‘Silhouettes’

‘Fade Into Darkness’

‘You Make Me’

‘The Days’

‘For a Better Day’

‘Addicted to You’

‘Friend of Mine’ (feat. Vargas & Lagola)

‘Broken Arrows’

‘Heart Upon My Sleeve’ (feat. Imagine Dragons)

‘Heaven’

 

April 17, 2025
