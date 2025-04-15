Dom Dolla shares release date for upcoming collaboration with Kid Cudi

Dark Mode Light Mode
April 15, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Kid Cudi x Dom Dolla / Dom Dolla Facebook

Australian DJ and producer Dom Dolla continues to make waves, and this time around it’s with alternative hip hop superstar Kid Cudi.

Yesterday, Dom Dolla announced on social media that his single ‘FOREVER’ with Kid Cudi will drop on Friday, 18 April. This is the first time they’ve have worked together, and based on what they’ve shared on their respective socials, it looked like quite an organic and wholesome experience. 

They decided to take an uplifting direction with the track. Dom Dolla explained that they wanted to transport the listener to a happier time and place, on social media he shared; “we went to the studio to write something that takes you to a happier time and place. we’d never worked together before, but somehow we knew this one would be special. it’s something a little different from both of us. we hope you enjoy FOREVER ⛓️ out april 18 🤜🏼🤛🏾

Dom Dolla rose to fame with his breakout hits ‘The Boxer’ which was released in 2013, and ‘Love Like This’ which dropped in 2015. Since then, he’s collaborated with the likes of Tove Lo, Nelly Furtado as well as John Summit, and has headlined major festivals like EDC and Tomorrowland. 

Last year, Dom Dolla received a Grammy nomination for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for his remix of ‘New Gold’ by Gorillaz featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown

Dom Dolla x Kid Cudi ‘FOREVER’ / Dom Dolla Facebook

Pre-save ‘FOREVER’ HERE

April 15, 2025
