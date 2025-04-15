Of The Trees drops lineup for historical Camp Alderwild

Of The Trees has unveiled the lineup for the once off festival Camp Alderwild. The camping festival will take place across two days from 22 – 23 August at Telluride Town Park, in the Colorado High Country. This is the first event that Of The Trees has curated himself, so the lineup has an extra special touch to it!

This historical moment also marks the first time in a decade that an event of this scale will take place in the picturesque Colorado Mountains. The organisers have made sure to fervently prioritise the environment, as the festival will be hosted in collaboration with Planet Bluegrass, who are renowned for hosting sustainable festivals.

The boutique lineup includes a live performance by Tycho, rising electronic producer Jade Cicada, downtempo British musician Ott. and of course Of The Trees.

Other artists on the roster include EPROM, who will be performing under his underclock alias, live band Thought Process, dance producer extraordinaire Taiki Nulight as well as experimental artist Air Castles, and trap producer Curra.

Pre-sale begins 17 April, click HERE to register

