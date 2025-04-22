TikTok posts with electronic music surpass the view count of those with indie tracks

TikTok has over 1 billion users worldwide, and is arguably the world’s most popular and influential social media platform right now. Last year saw a major surge in TikTok videos being tagged with the hashtag #ElectronicMusic, and amassed over 13 billion views which saw a 45% increase compared to 2023.

So, what’s driving this dramatic surge? TikTok creators are using electronic music to soundtrack anything and everything, from fitness montages, fashion reels, to travel diaries and sun-soaked holiday bliss!

Streaming platform Spotify also mentioned that dance and electronic music streams increased at an average rate of 18% since 2000, while drum and bass streams skyrocketed by 94% since 2021.

TikTok is renowned for breaking new or emerging artists, and this is especially true when it comes to electronic music. The app has made electronic music more accessible, and in some cases palatable for a wider audience and age range.

A great example of this is Charli xcx’s iconic 2024 album BRAT, and the incredible campaign behind it which was nothing short of a cultural sensation. The way the album was marketed showcased the power of social media, and in particular TikTok, which elevated the album’s reach and impact to unparalleled heights.