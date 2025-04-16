WHITENO1SE discusses his creative approach, upcoming releases & more! [Interview]

Driven by his deep passion for sound, WHITENO1SE started his journey at 15-years-old as a burgeoning producer. Fast forward over 10 years, he’s now a globally recognised psytrance DJ and producer who has over 300 million streams and a spot among Beatport’s top-selling artists.

WHITENO1SE has performed at highly acclaimed festivals like Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival, while he has collaborated with the likes of Vini Vici, Nina Nesbitt as well as Infected Mushroom. He’s also revered for his genre-defying creative approach, as his soundscape merges vibrant, yet emotive textures, embodying a philosophy just like white noise.

As an artist who continues to dismantle boundaries, WHITENO1SE’s visionary approach creates a fertile foundation ensuring his influence will continue to shape the future of sound.

In our exclusive interview with WHITENO1SE, we chat about his approach to producing, music as a tool to connect with others and upcoming releases.

Could you tell us what is your earliest musical memory?

As a young kid, I used to hear music all the time. Already at age 11, I used to connect my home equipment and DJ for my friends and some private events. Eventually, at 15, I started creating my own music.

When you compose and produce tracks, do you make music for yourself or do you make it with others in mind?

I started creating music for myself, but as I grew, I felt the need to make people happy on the dancefloor. In the end, we all face the truth: we can’t make music that pleases everyone. The best approach is to create what we love and send it into the world.

What is your favorite part of the creative/production process?

For me, the creative process is my favorite part. As a music producer, you deal with so many things besides creativity. You even need to be creative just to find time for your creativity!

Which albums changed your perspective on the music you make?

I wouldn’t focus on specific genres, but I would say that music was a gift to me from a young age. The connection I had with it was something special. Now, for me, creating music is about sharing that connection—whatever music gave me, I can now give to others.

Did you always see yourself pursuing music as a career, or did you have other plans for the future?

For me, it’s not just about creating music but creating experiences. This goes beyond music—it can happen through deep conversations or other actions in life. It’s about embedding creation in your life and live stream.

How do you separate yourself from other artists and producers right now?

I don’t see myself as separate from other artists and producers. I believe we are all on the same path—some are more lost, and some are true to their nature and calling. For me, it’s not about separation but understanding that we are all on the same mission, united.

Which piece of hardware or software would you consider the most essential in your setup?

I realized that there is no hardware or software I must have to create music—the only thing I truly need is myself. However, there are tools that help my workflow, such as Infected Mushroom plugins, which I use in almost every track. They don’t dictate my music, but they assist in the creative process.

Which is the one piece of software or hardware you’re still looking to add?

I’m really hoping for software that integrates with all other programs, allowing musicians to collaborate seamlessly without sacrificing their workflows. Right now, collaborations can be difficult because we don’t have the right tools to work together efficiently.

What’s the weirdest or most amazing reaction you’ve had to your music?

Every reaction to my music is amazing. Seeing people connect through my music and experiencing the good moments it brings is incredible. I’ve had weird moments too—like people causing chaos at a party or jumping on my CDJs in the middle of a set—but every reaction is still amazing because it shows how music brings people together.

What inspires you outside of music?

I’m inspired by life and creation in general. Music is just one pathway to express that. There’s so much more in life beyond music, but music is a powerful tool to share those experiences with others.

What have you got in the pipeline for the near future?

Right now, my main focus is on music. I’ve been producing a lot, so there’s a lot of new music on the way. As for other projects I’m working on, I prefer to keep them discreet for now to maintain excitement and high energy. But there’s always more coming!

