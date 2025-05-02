PLS&TY unveils ‘Into The Light’ EP via Dim Mak Records – Redefining His Legacy in Electronic Music

PLS&TY has just unleashed his stunning new EP, Into The Light, a three-track odyssey that dives into the raw essence of human emotion, through Dim Mak Records, this release heralds the start of an exciting multi-record deal for the acclaimed producer and DJ. With a sound that effortlessly weaves together pulsating beats and evocative melodies, PLS&TY has captivated a global fanbase, gracing stages at iconic festivals like Bonnaroo, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, and Electric Forest. His innovative approach to electronic music has earned him a reputation as a trailblazer, and this EP stands as a testament to his evolving artistry, blending themes of darkness and hope with striking resonance.

The EP shines with collaborations that bring its trio of tracks to life. ‘Leave the Light On’ (ft. x.o.anne) emerges as a bold anthem of unwavering love, its infectious rhythms and x.o.anne’s haunting vocals cutting through life’s hardships like a lifeline. Next up, ‘Constellations’ (ft. Richard Walters) paints a starry-eyed tribute to boundless affection, with Richard Walters’ emotive tones soaring over lush, dreamy production. Rounding it out, ‘Into The Light’ (ft. Miggy Dela Rosa) offers a surge of hope, its vibrant energy and Miggy Dela Rosa’s soulful delivery guiding listeners through even the darkest moments. Each song pulses with purpose, showcasing PLS&TY’s knack for crafting music that hits both the heart and the dancefloor.

In his own words, PLS&TY reveals the EP’s core: “This EP is for anyone who’s ever needed a reminder that the light is still there — sometimes, it’s just waiting for you to find it and step into it.” Into The Light, is like a full-body experience, a sonic current that drags you under and holds you there, long after the last note fades. And as you surface, you’re left with a nagging thought: does this music unlock something buried deep within us, revealing truths we didn’t even know we were hiding?

Stream ‘Into The Light’ below:





Follow PLS&TY:

Spotify – X – Instagram – Facebook