Calvin Harris drops spirited single ‘Blessings’ with Clementine Douglas

May 12, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Calvin Harris / Calvin Harris Facebook

Fresh off the country-tinged vibes of ‘Smoke The Pain Away’, Calvin Harris is back in the spotlight with Blessings’, a radiant new single that feels like pure sunshine in audio form. This time, he’s joined by rising UK star Clementine Douglas, and together they’ve crafted a breezy, feel-good dance anthem tailor-made for summer soundtracks.

Stream ‘Blessings’ below:

With sparkling synths, uplifting piano melodies, and an unmistakable dose of euphoria, ‘Blessings’ channels the classic Calvin Harris formula: polished production that hits globally, yet feels intimately joyful. Clementine Douglas, who has has already made waves with artists like Dom Dolla and TSHA, brings a soulful warmth to the track, with her immaculate vocals adding depth and heart to the glittering beats.

Unsurprisingly, the song is already catching fire among fans and tastemakers. Calvin Harris remains an undisputed force in electronic music, known for his chart-crushing hits with the likes of Rihanna and Dua Lipa. Meanwhile, Clementine Douglas continues her ascent as one of the UK’s most magnetic voices in dance music.

Watch the official visualiser below:

May 12, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

