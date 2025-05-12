Joris Voorn unveils ‘Tomorrow’, the lead single from his upcoming album Serotonin

Renowned electronic music artist Joris Voorn is set to release his forthcoming album Serotonin on 18 July. Spanning 14 tracks, the album will be released on Spectrum Recordings, in partnership with the one and only Armada Music. The album promises a rich, emotional journey through Joris Voorn’s unmistakable melodic soundscape, blending past favorites with new, boundary-pushing compositions.

‘Tomorrow’ offers a glimpse into this mesmerising sonic world. It’s a lush, atmospheric piece layered with emotive chords and gentle melodies, the track was born during a period of introspection. It evokes a sense of healing and forward movement, a welcomed invitation to exhale, reflect and embrace what’s to come.

Stream ‘Tomorrow’ below:

On his socials Joris shared that ‘Tomorrow’ was a work in progress that took many years to perfect; “My new single Tomorrow is out now! This track has evolved many times in the last two years, consistently tweaked and fine-tuned according to dancefloor reaction. And finally now, a version I love. Tomorrow is the latest single from my upcoming album, Serotonin – which is out in July.”

Serotonin also features standout collaborations, including the hypnotic single ‘Seventeen’ with YOTTO, and the gripping track ‘Burn’ with Tom Walker. Crafted over several years, the album captures an intimate snapshot of Joris Voorn’s life, marked by emotional growth and personal evolution.

Follow Joris Voorn:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X