Renzo Zong unveils ‘Del Perú’ EP – A bold fusion of heritage and modern sound

Peruvian DJ and producer Renzo Zong makes a powerful return with his Del Perú EP, released via the Mo Black imprint on 9, May 2025.

The offering is a three-track voyage which breaks sonic boundaries, and dives deep into the pulse of Renzo’s cultural roots and heritage. It pulses with tribal rhythms and immersive textures that echo Renzo’s distinct musical fingerprint. At the heart of Del Perú, lies a mission to rekindle the vibrant diversity of Peru’s musical heritage through a more contemporary lens. Throughout the EP Renzo weaves ancient traditions into electronic soundscapes, blending tribal rhythms and psychedelic undertones with the soul of Peruvian folklore. The result? A sound that’s as evocative as it is electrifying, an abundant tapestry that invites listeners into a world both familiar and forward-thinking.

The EP kicks off with ‘Pia Pia’, which is marked by vibrant percussion and earthy vocal snippets, rising through lush synth layers that move like flowing rivers. The track sets a rhythmic pace for the EP, channeling natural energies into an expansive groove. ‘Pajarito’ brings a striking collaboration with Grammy-nominated vocalist Javier Lazo, a key figure in the Afro-Peruvian revival. With floating flute melodies and intricate sound design, this track balances introspective moments with danceable energy. Lastly, ‘Tulumayos’ dives into deeper terrain. With pulsing beats and celestial flourishes, it’s a meditative homage to Pachamama aka Mother Earth, offering a spiritual climax that connects ancient ritual with modern rhythm.

The EP title, Del Perú which translates to “From Peru”, says it all. This is more than music; it’s a sonic love letter to the land that shaped him. Each beat is a bridge between worlds, carrying the spirit of Peru to dancefloors across the globe.

Stream Del Perú EP below:

Follow Renzo Zong:

Instagram – Spotify – TikTok

Follow Javier Lazo:

Instagram – Spotify

Follow MoBlack Records:

Instagram – Website – Beatport