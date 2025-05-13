John Summit drops release date for remix of Delerium’s mega-hit ‘Silence’ with Sarah McLachlan

Dark Mode Light Mode
May 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
John Summit / John Summit Facebook

Global dance music sensation John Summit, announced yesterday that he’s releasing his remix of Delerium’s classic ‘Silence’ featuring Sarah McLachlan on Wednesday, 14 May.

The remix was initially made for his debut arena show at Madison Square Garden, and has since been a huge hit whenever it’s played. The original, which was released in 1999, has become a cult classic in dance music, and over 20 years later it still resonates with listeners all over the globe. Tïesto remixed the track in 2000, which gave it a more club-ready feel, while trance legends Above & Beyond shared their iconic remix in 2004.

On his Instagram page, John Summit shared a video of him performing the remix to a fully immersed audience, who completely lost it when he played the remix. He shared excitedly; SILENCE REMIX OUT THIS WEDNESDAY. made this for my first ever arena show at madison square garden and it’s been a huge highlight in my sets ever since.. stoked to finally share this one with u all

John Summit continues to dominate the EDM universe, since his breakout hit ‘Deep End’ was released in 2020. Last year, he unveiled his 12-track album Comfort in Chaos which debuted at number 2 on the US Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Follow John Summit:

Spotify InstagramFacebook – X

May 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

