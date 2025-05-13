Indira Paganotto drops blistering remix of Sara Landry’s ‘Pressure’ 

Spanish producer and DJ Indira Paganotto dropped a ferocious remix of Sara Landry’s mega-hit ‘Pressure’, on Sara’s groundbreaking HEKATE imprint.

The two techno powerhouses went back to back at Coachella last month, and had the crowd in a chokehold with their phenomenal, high energy set. They were also joined by surprise guest Amelie Lens, which elevated their set to new heights, and made it a truly unforgettable experience.

With the remix, Indira injects the original with a supercharged, rapid-fire bassline and aggressive synths, adding an extravagant, cinematic feel to the track. There’s less emphasis on the lyrics, with more of the focus driven towards the instrumental layering and sound design.

The original was released in August 2024, and features LEGZDINA. It was also included in Sara’s debut album Spiritual Driveby, which was released in October 2024.

Stream ‘Pressure’ (Indira Paganotto remix) below:

