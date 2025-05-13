Dark Mode Light Mode
Zedd announces free True Colors documentary screening in Los Angeles

May 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Zedd / Zedd Facebook

EDM luminary Zedd, announced yesterday that a special documentary screening will take place this week, to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his album True Colors.

The 10 year anniversary documentary screening will take place at the AMC Theater on 15 May, at the Grove in Los Angeles. The screening is free of charge, and all you need to do is RSVP HERE, to secure your spot.

True Colors is the second album from Zedd, and features the likes of Selena Gomez, Kesha and Bahari. Released in 2015, the album received rave reviews globally, and won Best Electronic Album at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

May 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

May 13, 2025
