John Summit Pulls Out of August Festival Run to Prep for CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour

John Summit is stepping off the road for the rest of August, withdrawing from four European festival dates as he shifts focus to his upcoming arena run. The producer confirmed the news in a personal statement, pulling out of Pukkelpop in Belgium, BBC Radio 1 Dance in Malta, Creamfields in the UK and Touquet Beach Fest in France, all scheduled between August 21 and 29.

Summit was candid about the reasoning, writing that he “rarely” pulls out of shows but needs time to recharge before a demanding fall season. The Chicago-raised artist has kept up a relentless touring pace this year, making the full withdrawal from four festival slots a notable shift.

The break lines up with the countdown to his CTRL ESCAPE’ Arena Tour, named after his sophomore album of the same name released in April. The 20-date North American run kicks off October 1 at Illinois’ State Farm Center before hitting major venues including Madison Square Garden and the United Center, and closing with a milestone show at the 77,500-capacity Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 12, his biggest headline performance to date.

Before the arena run begins, Summit isn’t slowing down entirely, he’s still set to headline his own Experts Only Festival on New York’s Randall’s Island September 19-20, alongside additional September dates in South America, following a summer that included a hometown headline set at Lollapalooza.