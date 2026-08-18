Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
John Summit Pulls Out of August Festival Run to Prep for CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour
Luminosity Beach Festival Drops 2026 Aftermovie, Confirms Week-Long 20th Anniversary for 2027
TWINNS: Two Brothers, One Sound and Twice the Energy

Luminosity Beach Festival Drops 2026 Aftermovie, Confirms Week-Long 20th Anniversary for 2027

August 18, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Luminosity Beach Festival is looking back at a successful 19th edition on Zandvoort’s shores while already building anticipation for what’s next. The trance institution has released its official 2026 aftermovie, a cinematic recap set to uplifting trance that follows one attendee’s journey from quiet beach to full festival spectacle, capturing the lasers, pyrotechnics and mainstage production that have defined the event.

Alongside the aftermovie, organisers confirmed their biggest expansion yet: a full week of programming in 2027 to mark the festival’s 20th anniversary. The celebration will run from June 21 to June 27 in Zandvoort, Netherlands, opening with a pre-party still to be announced on the Monday, followed by dedicated anniversary events at Amsterdam’s Paradiso and Bloemendaal’s Beachclub Fuel midweek. The main festival weekender then takes over Zandvoort Beach from Thursday, June 24 through Sunday, June 27.

Luminosity was founded in 2007 by Bo van Eck, growing from a small idea on a Dutch trance forum into what’s become one of the most respected pure-trance festivals in the world, having hosted genre heavyweights like Armin van Buuren, Aly & Fila and Cosmic Gate over the years. Tickets for the anniversary week are already on sale via the festival’s official website. 

Advertisement

 

August 18, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

John Summit Pulls Out of August Festival Run to Prep for CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour

August 18, 2026
Next Post

TWINNS: Two Brothers, One Sound and Twice the Energy

August 18, 2026
Advertisement

Recommended for You