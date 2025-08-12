Vintage Culture shares full Awakenings DJ set

Brazilian tech house juggernaut Vintage Culture has shared his full set from Awakenings.

The techno festival took place from 11 – 13 July 2025 in Hilvarenbeek in The Netherlands, and featured the likes of Richie Hawtin, Indira Paganotto and Adam Beyer on the bill.

The 90 minute set showcases Vintage Culture commanding the dancefloor with his evocative selections, which include tracks by Tony Romera, Armand van Helden and of course, Vintage Culture himself.

Watch the video below:

