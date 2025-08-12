Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Tomorrowland Thailand gets 5 year approval from Thai Government
Vintage Culture shares full Awakenings DJ set

Vintage Culture shares full Awakenings DJ set

August 12, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Vintage Culture / Vintage Culture Facebook

Brazilian tech house juggernaut Vintage Culture has shared his full set from Awakenings

The techno festival took place from 11 – 13 July 2025 in Hilvarenbeek in The Netherlands, and featured the likes of Richie Hawtin, Indira Paganotto and Adam Beyer on the bill. 

The 90 minute set showcases Vintage Culture commanding the dancefloor with his evocative selections, which include tracks by Tony Romera, Armand van Helden and of course, Vintage Culture himself.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

 

Follow Vintage Culture:

SpotifyFacebookInstagram 

August 12, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Tomorrowland Thailand gets 5 year approval from Thai Government

August 12, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You