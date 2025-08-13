MÖM delivers a masterful Melodic Techno offering titled ‘Circles’

Enigmatic electronic artist MÖM has shared a striking new offering, ‘Circles’ on 13 August via MÖMusic.

The serene Melodic Techno release showcases MÖM’s artistic depth and technical ability, while still resonating with the listener’s emotional core. ‘Circles’ kicks off with haunting Eastern-influenced female vocals, which add an air of warmth and melancholy to the single. The track then unfolds into majestic layers of synths, a hypnotic beat, along with a stirring, unforgettable melody. ‘Circles’ feels like a slow-burn, as it gently eases the listener into MÖM’s mysterious, esoteric universe where anything feels possible.

‘Circles’ comes across as a culmination of MÖM’s influences; as their roots in Progressive House, Tech House and Dance are all evident with this release. The single showcases the power of collaboration too as it was co-produced by Josef Bieniek, whose known for his work with Bad Intentions. Additionally, ‘Circles’ will ensnare fans of Above & Beyond, due to its high emotional resonance.

‘Circles’ is accompanied by a cinematic music video which was produced by acclaimed creative studio Studio BS22, who have worked with the likes of Adidas and Converse. The video was shot in the otherworldly terrain of Fuerteventura.

This is just the beginning for MÖM, who is gearing up to release 10 singles, four high-concept music videos, and a Berlin-style bunker DJ set video over the next few months.

