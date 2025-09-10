Goldrush Music Festival announces set times

Dark Mode Light Mode
Charlotte de Witte unveils release date and tracklist for debut album
September 10, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Goldrush Music Festival / Goldrush Music Festival Facebook

Goldrush Music Festival is taking place this weekend from 12 – 13 September, at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler, Arizona.

Hosted by Relentless Beats, this year’s installment features headliners Excision, Major Lazer, CRANKDAT, Disco Lines and an unmissable B2B with ILLENIUM and Zeds Dead. Other notable acts on the lineup include William Black, Benny Bennassi, Dillon Francis, Showtek and Getter.

On Friday, 12 September Dillon Francis, Wax Motif and Crankdat will ignite the Golden Gorge main stage, while none other than Excision will be on closing duties. On Saturday, 13 September the stages open at 6pm, and sees Wilkinson take to the main stage, followed by Benny Benassi, Disco Lines, Major Lazer and ILLENIUM B2B Zeds Dead. 

 Tickets are still available, purchase them HERE

Follow Goldrush Music Festival:

Website Instagram Facebook X

