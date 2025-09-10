Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
GoFundMe launched for suspected homicide victim at Burning Man
Charlotte de Witte unveils release date and tracklist for debut album
Goldrush Music Festival announces set times

Charlotte de Witte unveils release date and tracklist for debut album

September 10, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Charlotte de Witte / Courtesy PR

Techno powerhouse Charlotte de Witte has shared the official tracklist and release date for her debut album.

The self-titled album will drop on 7 November via her imprint KNTXT. The album will feature 11 tracks, and include collaborations with the likes of Alice Evermore, Lisa Gerrard, XSALT and Comma Dee

Charlotte de Witte has been active in the music industry for over 10 years, and has 25 EPs to her name. So far, the album roll out has ignited a massive amount of anticipation, with the release of the acid-tinged single ‘The Realm’ and her epic collaboration with XSALT titled ‘No Division’ which followed.

Advertisement

Sharing more on the album, Charlotte revealed; “these are tracks that move me, songs that carry me away like only club music and a night lost in it can. Make no mistake, this is a true DJ album. I’m a club kid, always will be, and every track on this record makes me want to dance.”

Pre-orders for vinyl and digital versions are now available. 

Tracklist:

The Realm

No Division (feat. XSALT)

Vidmahe

Memento Mori

Become

The Heads That Know (feat. Comma Dee)

Higher

Domine

After The Fall (feat. Lisa Gerrard)

Hymn

Matière Noire (feat. Alice Evermore)

Follow Charlotte de Witte:

SpotifyInstagramFacebook

September 10, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

GoFundMe launched for suspected homicide victim at Burning Man

September 9, 2025
Next Post

Goldrush Music Festival announces set times

September 10, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You