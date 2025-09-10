Charlotte de Witte unveils release date and tracklist for debut album

Techno powerhouse Charlotte de Witte has shared the official tracklist and release date for her debut album.

The self-titled album will drop on 7 November via her imprint KNTXT. The album will feature 11 tracks, and include collaborations with the likes of Alice Evermore, Lisa Gerrard, XSALT and Comma Dee.

Charlotte de Witte has been active in the music industry for over 10 years, and has 25 EPs to her name. So far, the album roll out has ignited a massive amount of anticipation, with the release of the acid-tinged single ‘The Realm’ and her epic collaboration with XSALT titled ‘No Division’ which followed.

Sharing more on the album, Charlotte revealed; “these are tracks that move me, songs that carry me away like only club music and a night lost in it can. Make no mistake, this is a true DJ album. I’m a club kid, always will be, and every track on this record makes me want to dance.”

Pre-orders for vinyl and digital versions are now available.

Tracklist:

The Realm

No Division (feat. XSALT)

Vidmahe

Memento Mori

Become

The Heads That Know (feat. Comma Dee)

Higher

Domine

After The Fall (feat. Lisa Gerrard)

Hymn

Matière Noire (feat. Alice Evermore)

