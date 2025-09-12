Kozlow shares tech-house cooler ‘Untitled’ on his newly launched label ANTHR FCKNG PARTY

Musical extraordinaire Kozlow, has dropped his new tech-house single ‘Untitled’ on his imprint ANTHR FCKNG PARTY, which launched today!

As a classically trained violinist, Kozlow has shared stages with legends like Carl Cox, Cedric Gervais, Alesso and more. As a producer, his scorching sound has received support from Diplo, John Summit and Carlita to name a few. With ‘Untitled’, Kozlow highlights his love for House music and its deep roots. The track is a love letter to the raw, enigmatic intensity of tech-house in particular, while it honours a pivotal era where the sounds felt more timeless in nature. The single sets a bold foundation for his imprint, through its impeccable sound design, alluring beat, along with the addition of vocal chants which create an enticing more personalised experience.

Kozlow also has a reputation as one of New York’s most prolific promoters with his underground party also titled ANTHR FCKNG PARTY. Just last year alone, over 10 000 people experienced the infamous pop-up which is hosted at iconic venues and locations all over New York.

Sharing more on the single and the launch of ANTHR FCKNG PARTY, Kozlow said; “Born from parties, ANTHR FCKNG PARTY champions the raw energy and creative freedom that define real music. Our debut release ‘Untitled’ is a hypnotic tech-house cooler that blends modern sensibility with a driving authenticity. It’s a reflection honoring the basics that House music is built on and an ode to an era of more raw, classic sounds in the dance scene.”

Kozlow’s upcoming dates:

Sep 12 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY at Escobar – Aspen, CO

Sep 20 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY at Maison Nur – New York City, NY

Sep 27 – Brooklyn Last Call – New York City, NY

Oct 04 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY x GOST TOWN at Venice Afterburn – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 05 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY x GOST TOWN at Venice Afterburn – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 31 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY at White Lodge – New York City, NY

Nov 01 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY at White Lodge – New York City, NY

Nov 08 – Outer Heaven – New York City, NY

