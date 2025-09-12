Restricted and Junkie Kid join forces on voracious hardcore hit ‘Pump This Party’

Australia’s hottest hardcore artist Restricted teamed up with Mexican phenom Junkie Kid on a ravenous hardcore single ‘Pump This Party’. Released on 12 September, via Restricted’s imprint REVIVE RECORDS, the track initially premiered during Restricted and Junkie Kid’s respective sets at Wasteland in Los Angeles earlier this month.

‘Pump This Party’ is an undeniable juggernaut that will set dancefloors into a frenzy of moshpits and head-banging. Its visceral energy feels carnal from the moment you hit play, until the very last second. Underscored by a seething, unpredictable beat, monstrous bassline and aggressive synths, the track is a masterclass in layering and sound design, while highlighting both artist’s groundbreaking artistic fervour. The vocal refrain; “this should be played at high volume” only adds to the menacing, gut-swirling aura of the single, giving the listener permission to lose all inhibition even further.

Speaking on the track, Restricted shared; “If ADHD was a track, it would be this. With all 3 drops, all we wanted was to make them completely different, but still make them fit in one track while keeping it exciting and energetic. We took influence from early hardstyle (artists like Showtek, TNT) and merged with industrial/raw elements, old school vocals, and too many fake drops. Have been loving to play this one out over the summer and is always a highlight in our sets.”

Junkie Kid added; “Working with Rhys on this one was so much fun, since we use the same DAW we are always talking about how bad or good the DAW is, haha. So we finally decided to finish this collab; we have been working on it for months now. I love how it came out, a total crowd hyper. I’m pretty sure this is not gonna be our only collab together. But in the meantime, enjoy this banger.”

Stream ‘Pump This Party’ below:

With over 3 million monthly Spotify listeners, Restricted is one of the most in-demand hard dance DJ’s and producers right now. With hits like ‘Rockin’ to the Rhythm, and ‘Tunnel Vision’, and sold-out headlining shows at Teletech events in Manchester, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane, Restricted is a prolific act whose changing the game. Additionally, his EDC Las Vegas debut this year saw his performance hit peak capacity within minutes, so much so fire marshals had to manage the chaotic crowd.

Follow Restricted:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook

Follow Junkie Kid:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook