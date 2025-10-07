Ely Oaks drops ravenous remix of James Hype’s ‘Waterfalls’

Viral sensation Ely Oaks has unleashed a groundbreaking remix of James Hype’s 2025 hit ‘Waterfalls’, featuring Sam Harper and Bobby Harvey.

Released on 3 October via Universal Music, the remix sees Ely Oaks shapeshift the original into a peak-time monster, aimed for festival and club dancefloors alike. Heavily influenced by hardstyle and techno textures, Ely supercharges the original with a burly bassline, throbbing synths and an inescapable cinematic touch. As much as the remix has a contemporary feel to it, there’s a strong sense of nostalgia that radiates throughout, alluding to 90’s and early 2000’s raves.

Sharing more on the remix, Ely Oaks revealed; “I already heard this record a lot on my TikTok, so I was 110% motivated when the request came in to make my own version of it. Absolutely in love with this vocal and a big honor to have an official remix out for the legend James Hype.”

Ely Oaks has taken over the industry with his dynamic presence and innovative artistic approach. He was crowned the number 1 most followed DJ on TikTok in Germany last year, and has amassed over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Additionally, he’s collaborated with the likes of Alok, Timmy Trumpet and Marshmello, to name just a few. It’s no wonder James Hype entrusted him with the mammoth task of remixing such an iconic track.

Stream the remix below:

Ely Oaks Tour dates:

Oct 11 – MÄX – Zurich, Switzerland

Oct 17 – Neuraum – München, Germany

Oct 18 – Biblioteket Live – Stockholm, Sweden

Oct 23 – Bitterzoet – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct 24 – The Royal Grove – Lincoln, NE

Oct 25 – The Concourse Project – Austin, TX

Oct 31 – Boo Seattle – Seattle WA

Nov 01 – Escape Halloween – San Bernadino, CA

Nov 06 – Soundcheck – Washington, DC

Nov 07 – Car Park – Brooklyn, NY

Nov 08 – EDC Orlando – Orlando, FL

Nov 14 – Hulakula – Warsaw, Poland

Nov 15 – Jansen’s Tanzpalast – Cuxhaven, Germany

