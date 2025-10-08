10th anniversary of Avicii’s ‘Stories’ celebrated with pop-up in Stockholm

To mark the 10th anniversary of Avicii’s groundbreaking album Stories, a free pop-up exhibition will take place at the Avicii Experience at SPACE Stockholm. Released in October 2015, Stories was the late producer’s sophomore album, which featured collaborations with the likes of Wyclef Jean, Chris Martin as well as Jon Bon Jovi. The album was the final project Avicii completed before his passing in 2018.

The upcoming pop-up event offers fans an intimate look into Avicii’s artistic process, showcasing exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and memorabilia from the making of Stories.

The pop-up runs from 27 October to 2 November, while the event offers a free Avicii T-shirt to the first 20 people who register to attend. The event officially opens to the public on 7 November, alongside the release of a new line of Stories anniversary merchandise.