Subtronics announces release date for ‘FIBONACCI Pt. 2: Infinity’

Dubstep heavyweight Subtronics has announced the release of his third album, FIBONACCI Pt. 2: Infinity. Set for release on 5 December 2025 via his imprint Cyclops Recordings, the album officially concludes the FIBONACCI project, which was inspired by the famous mathematical sequence that appears throughout nature and science. The first installment FIBONACCI Pt. 1: Oblivion, debuted earlier this year at Ultra Music Festival and featured collaborations with the likes of Wooli on ‘Lock In’ and A Little Sound on ‘Final Breath’.

The release is timed to coincide with a major milestone in his career; a record-breaking 6 night run of sold-out shows at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Pre-save the album here

