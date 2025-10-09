STVW’s PUNK RAVE LIVE Tour is here to shake up the industry

STVW’s PUNK RAVE LIVE Tour is here to shake up the industry

Globally acclaimed producer and artist STVW, is about to revolutionise the electronic music landscape with his upcoming PUNK RAVE LIVE tour.

STVW is a German musician, renowned for his unique fusion of 2000s Pop-Punk and Emo Rock with EDM. He’s dubbed this distinct blend of influences and sounds as PUNK RAVE, and has showcased his signature sound at some of the biggest events and venues in the world, such as World Club Dome, Parookaville, Amnesia Ibiza and Bootshaus.

With over 1 million monthly Spotify listeners and a recent collaboration with none other than Timmy Trumpet on the mega-hit ‘All the Small Things’, STVW’s influence and impact is undeniable.

Stream ‘All The Small Things’ on PLAYY.Music below:

With PUNK RAVE LIVE, he continues to rewrite the rules and carve out his own story. The tour, which kicks off on 10 October and runs into 2026, will see him make stops in Zurich, Munich, Melbourne, Montreal, Glasgow and London. Fans can expect mind-blowing visuals, high-octane energy and a stirring atmosphere from this momentous experience. The PUNK RAVE LIVE tour offers an authentic and raw alternative for those searching for something that’s different, yet visceral and engaging. Secure your tickets HERE for this revolutionary experience!

STVW-PUNK RAVE Tour dates:

Oct 10 – Zurich

Oct 11 – Hamburg

Oct 30 – Manchester

Oct 31 – London

Nov 02 – Glasgow

Nov 03 – Dundee

Nov 14 – Montreal

Nov 15 – Toronto

Feb 19 – Sydney

Feb 20 – Brisbane

Feb 21 – Melbourne

Follow STVW:

Instagram – Spotify – TikTok – Facebook – SoundCloud – YouTube