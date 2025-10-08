Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Subtronics announces release date for 'FIBONACCI Pt. 2: Infinity'
Niteharts shares official lineup times

Niteharts shares official lineup times

October 8, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
ISOKNOCK / Image credit: EVERS PUND | @EV.ERS AND ZACH OKAMI | @ZACHOKAMI

Niteharts festival is just around the corner, and it probably features one of the biggest lineups of 2025. The festival is taking place from 11 – 12 October at the Snapdragon stadium in San Diego

Hosted by bass trailblazers Knock2 and ISOxo, the festival lineup includes HORSEGiiRL, Yellow Claw, Joyryde, and two massive B2B sets: Knock2 B2B Zedd and ISOxo B2B Skrillex.

Both Knock2 and ISOxo will play opening sets on each day of the festival, while their respective B2B’s close each day of the festival too. Other notable sets include Joyryde, who will perform from 7:20pm – 8:20pm on Saturday, 11 October, while HORSEGiiRL performs from 7:20pm – 8:20pm on Sunday, 12 October and Yellow Claw’s set will take place from 6:20pm – 7:20pm on Sunday. Check out all the lineup times below: 

Advertisement

Follow Niteharts:

WebsiteInstagram 

October 8, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Subtronics announces release date for 'FIBONACCI Pt. 2: Infinity'

October 8, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You