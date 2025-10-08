Niteharts shares official lineup times

Niteharts festival is just around the corner, and it probably features one of the biggest lineups of 2025. The festival is taking place from 11 – 12 October at the Snapdragon stadium in San Diego.

Hosted by bass trailblazers Knock2 and ISOxo, the festival lineup includes HORSEGiiRL, Yellow Claw, Joyryde, and two massive B2B sets: Knock2 B2B Zedd and ISOxo B2B Skrillex.

Both Knock2 and ISOxo will play opening sets on each day of the festival, while their respective B2B’s close each day of the festival too. Other notable sets include Joyryde, who will perform from 7:20pm – 8:20pm on Saturday, 11 October, while HORSEGiiRL performs from 7:20pm – 8:20pm on Sunday, 12 October and Yellow Claw’s set will take place from 6:20pm – 7:20pm on Sunday. Check out all the lineup times below:

