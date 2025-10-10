Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
ULTRA drops colossal Phase 1 Lineup for 2026 edition
Royash returns with his most daring offering yet ‘RAGE IS POWER’
Sigma discuss going independent, new album ‘DAY ONE’, working with Dizzee Rascal and more! [Interview]

Royash returns with his most daring offering yet ‘RAGE IS POWER’

October 10, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Royash / Courtesy PR

Emerging EDM producer, Royash has returned with a tech house banger aptly titled ‘RAGE IS POWER’. Released via ROYASH MUSIC, on 15 August, the track highlights Royash’s innovative creative spirit and formidable strength.

With almost a decade of experience and knowledge behind him, Royash has steadily been gaining momentum with his high-octane grooves and emotional resonance. ‘RAGE IS POWER is no different, as it showcases his signature soundscape while simultaneously marking the beginning of a new chapter in his artistic journey. The track bridges together experimentation and clarity, while it also emphasises his unwavering passion. 

‘RAGE IS POWER’ features a menacing melody, hefty bass and scintillating synths which all flow in synchronization, creating a dark, brooding atmosphere where nothing is held back. The track is topped off with an infectious modulated vocal, which proliferates the daring nature of the single. 

Advertisement

Speaking on the track, Royash shared; “Rage Is Power came from a very real place. After years of searching for my sound, this is the track where everything finally clicked. It’s raw, emotional, and honest. For me, it’s about channeling inner chaos into something that lifts people up on the dance floor. This is just the start of a new chapter.”

Stream RAGE IS POWER’ below:

 

Follow Royash:

SpotifyInstagram

October 10, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

ULTRA drops colossal Phase 1 Lineup for 2026 edition

October 9, 2025
Next Post

Sigma discuss going independent, new album ‘DAY ONE’, working with Dizzee Rascal and more! [Interview]

October 10, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You