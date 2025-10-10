Royash returns with his most daring offering yet ‘RAGE IS POWER’

Emerging EDM producer, Royash has returned with a tech house banger aptly titled ‘RAGE IS POWER’. Released via ROYASH MUSIC, on 15 August, the track highlights Royash’s innovative creative spirit and formidable strength.

With almost a decade of experience and knowledge behind him, Royash has steadily been gaining momentum with his high-octane grooves and emotional resonance. ‘RAGE IS POWER’ is no different, as it showcases his signature soundscape while simultaneously marking the beginning of a new chapter in his artistic journey. The track bridges together experimentation and clarity, while it also emphasises his unwavering passion.

‘RAGE IS POWER’ features a menacing melody, hefty bass and scintillating synths which all flow in synchronization, creating a dark, brooding atmosphere where nothing is held back. The track is topped off with an infectious modulated vocal, which proliferates the daring nature of the single.

Speaking on the track, Royash shared; “Rage Is Power came from a very real place. After years of searching for my sound, this is the track where everything finally clicked. It’s raw, emotional, and honest. For me, it’s about channeling inner chaos into something that lifts people up on the dance floor. This is just the start of a new chapter.”

Stream ‘RAGE IS POWER’ below:

Follow Royash:

Spotify – Instagram