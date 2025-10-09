ULTRA drops colossal Phase 1 Lineup for 2026 edition

Dark Mode Light Mode
STVW's PUNK RAVE LIVE Tour is here to shake up the industry
October 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
ULTRA Japan / ULTRA Facebook

ULTRA 2026 is bringing the heat with a historic lineup that’s set to shake the global dance scene!

Phase 1 dropped yesterday, and features legendary B2B sets which are undoubtedly the biggest highlight so far. A few of these notable B2B’s include Adam Beyer B2B Joseph Capriati, Sebastian Ingrosso B2B Steve Angello as well as Amelie Lens B2B Sara Landry

From euphoric highs to bass-driven drops, ULTRA 2026 is stacked with electronic music icons. The rest of the lineup includes Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Armin van Buuren, Hardwell as well as DJ Snake. Additionally, genre-blurring heavyweights like Major Lazer, Illenium and Boris Brejcha make it another unmissable edition.

Advertisement

ULTRA is set to take place from 27 – 29 March 2026, at the Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida.

 Secure your tickets HERE

October 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

October 9, 2025
