Kayzo debuted a number of new collaborations at Lost Lands last year, with the likes of Sullivan King and Subtronics. There was also a third one with metal band Atreyu and it’s out now, called “Battle Drums.”





The song is a fiery combination of bass music and metal, with guttural vocals and chugging guitar riffs paired with hellish bass notes and lots and lots of angst. The long bass notes in the drop are perfect for headbanging and so is the glorious breakdown.

We’re going to see a lot more crossover between metal and dance music in 2020 and you can bet Kayzo will be one of those leading the charge. Check out “Battle Drums” below!

Photo via @tybarch