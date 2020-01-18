2020 is kicking off to a great start for both Black Tiger Sex Machine and Blanke, both set to embark on the Futuristic Thriller tour tomorrow. But also because they just dropped their collaboration, “Time Travel.”





“Time Travel” hits ferociously will a particularly strong sense of impending doom — I guess that’s why time travel is necessary, after all. With a powerfully dark lead synth and some really dirty stabs and sweeps filling in the background, it definitely sounds like a scene straight out of a Terminator battlefield. It’s also one of the heaviest tracks we’ve heard from Blanke.

Tickets for a majority of the Futuristic Thriller dates are still available here, get them now while you can!

Photo via Rukes.com