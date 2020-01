After releasing “Love That Never” and “Fried for the Night,” TOKiMONSTA has officially revealed her next album, Oasis Nocturno, out March 20.





The announcement was made the same day as the music video of “Fried for the Night” with EARTHGANG, a wildly trippy look into a night out.

At the same time, TOKi has announced a 2020 tour in support of the album, kicking off at Coachella. Sign up now at TOKiMONSTA.com/#tour before presale starts on Tuesday.

Photo cred: Bethany Vargas (@bethany.vargas)