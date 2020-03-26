The latest festival to announce a full-on cancellation is New York City’s Governors Ball in June.





According to the festival’s statement, a postponement date couldn’t be agreed upon due to a “myriad of planning and logistical issues,” and so there will be no festival at all in 2020.

“We are pushing ahead, and are already jumping into plans for 2021.”

Tickets for 2020 can either be refunded or transferred to next year’s event. More information is available at GovBall.com. This year’s lineup included Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Rüfus Du Sol, Missy Elliot, and more.

Photo via @gregnoire