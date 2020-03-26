Spotify just announced its own COVID-19 Music Relief project, an effort designed to support the music community under unprecedented circumstances.





The project’s dedicated page opens up, “At times of great challenge, music helps to uplift us. But right now, thousands of creative professionals in the music industry need our help.” Spotify is matching donations, giving back to organizations including Help Musicians, MusiCares, and the PRS Foundation.

How it works:

Click the donate button next to the organization that you want to support. Donate directly to that organization via the link on this site. Spotify will match your donation to the organizations listed dollar for dollar

— up to the collective total value of $10 million.

See more details here via Spotify and help out if you can.

And, by all means, #StreamMoreMusic.