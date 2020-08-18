Among the industries affected by COVID-19, the music industry perhaps stands to lose the most. At every level, from agents to musicians to stage hands, lighting techs, video DJs, and more, their main form of income and way to making a living has been eradicated. Sure, drive-in raves and live streams are plugging the hole for right now, but the dam is bursting.

We all want events to come back as soon as possible, and that’s why it’s so disheartening to hear the World Health Organization is warning of “disastrous” effects if live shows come back before the pandemic is over.

During a live stream conference hosted by AFP, WHO executive director Michael J. Ryan spelled out the return of large-scale events in the near future:

“Large crowds of 40,000, 50,0000, 60,000 people… it’s not just the risk of being in the stadium – it’s the risk of going to the stadium, the public transport, the bars and the clubs… Imagine all the problems we have now with nightclubs and bars, and you squeeze all of that together into a four- or five-hour experience, where thousands of people go on the same public transport to a venue, get involved in the social aspects before a game, be involved in the game and then all of the social aspects after. In the context of community transmission, that could be disastrous… We’re just going to have to be careful for a good bit longer. It’s very unrealistic in countries with community transmission that we’re going to be seeing large gatherings like that this year. Right now, it’s hard to see those fully reopened venues.”

Some countries, like New Zealand, Vietnam, and South Africa have been able to successfully curb the effects and spread of COVID-19 with a combination of contact tracing, social distancing, and quick government action. Other nations, like most of the EU and UK and the US have had a harder time dealing with the virus due to the prevalence of individualism and other contributing factors like illegal raves.

Whether you believe the virus is a hoax or not, the only effect of throwing renegade events is showing the government that we’re not capable of following simple instructions: no large gatherings, wear masks, and social distance. If we follow these recommendations closely, if we had been following them, we would not be in the situation we are now and we will be able to get closer to “normal” more quickly.

H/T We Rave You | Photo via Gina Joy for Insomniac Events