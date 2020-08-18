Lavapalooza 2020 took over the weekend and, thankfully, we have a few uploads from the Minecraft Festival to get us through the week.

Below, enjoy a handful of 20-minute mini mixes from the delightfully eccentric duo TNGHT (Hudson Mohawke and Lunice), trap legend Baauer, experimental pop queen Kučka and more.

S-Type delivers on quality, high energy trap, Ryan Hemsworth goes deep with wildly creative spins on nostalgic pop hits and Nömak b2b Easyfun throw down a set consisting entirely of Taylor Swift remixes from her new album folklore.

The in-game festival event took place in support of the Okra Project, which describes itself as a 100% grassroots, organizer-led initiative with the goal of combatting food insecurity in the Black Trans community.

Other sets from the weekend included San Holo, Flatbush Zombies, 100 Gecs and many more.

Enjoy what we’ve found so far right here!

Lavapalooza 2020 Sets