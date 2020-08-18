A lot of people like to look to 2012-2014 as a golden age of dance music, and it surely was. But before house, dubstep, trance, and whatever else started to proliferate through international festivals and large EDM stages at festivals, there was a heavy electropop era in the late 2000s. Influenced by artists like Bloc Party, Labrinth, Justice, M.I.A., Diplo, The Chemical Brothers, Paul Oakenfold, and others, this era was all about nightlife, having fun, and pushing boundaries.

If you’re fond of this era, Australian publication Stoney Roads has created a 2-hour playlist with 26 songs that scream “2007.” Why this year in particular? To celebrate the year that brought us Alive 2007 from Daft Punk — do they need any other reason? We don’t think so.

Revel in cuts from Federico Franchi, Eric Prydz, Alex Gaudino, T2, Sneaky Sound System, Armand Van Helden, David Guetta, Calvin Harris, and more. Check it out below!

Photo via AP Photo/Brian Kersey